Leaked text messages a ‘tipping point’ for Puerto Ricans

Aleris Hernandez:

So Puerto Rico has been going through quite a bit of drama historically in the last several years not the least of which having to do two years ago with Hurricane Maria. So there's been a lot of suffering accumulated.

But what really sort of tip the scales for folks was a series of leaked chats that came through the local investigative journalism mouth here in Puerto Rico in which several jokes were made between the governor Ricardo Rosello and members of his inner circle which include lobbyists and friends and government officials joking about various things among them the cadavers, the people who had died during Hurricane Maria and the bodies sort of piling up in the morgue they made a joke about that and that in and of itself is what set people off.