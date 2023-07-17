British housing crisis creates new conflicts as developers seek to build homes

Experts in Britain are warning that a generation of young people may never be able to own their own homes because of a grave housing crisis. There is a shortfall of over four million homes and it is now a hot political issue. Pressure is growing to start building in England's rolling countryside where construction has been outlawed for decades. Special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports.

