Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Monday on the NewsHour, floodwaters rage and dangerous heat waves grow worse, posing serious risks to millions of Americans. The end of a Russian grain deal with Ukraine raises fears about global food security. Plus, police are under new scrutiny for their use of Tasers, less lethal than firearms but a weapon that can still be deadly.
Support Provided By:
Learn more