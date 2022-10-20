British prime minister steps down after tumultuous six-week tenure

Bronwen Maddox:

They are the subject of constant conversation. And they turn quite immediately into strikes, which we're having on the railways, it feels like almost constantly at the moment, and a sense of — there's a lot of talk about, is it back to the 1970s, which was a really dark, low point in British fortunes?

And those of us who were who kids then can remember doing homework by candlelight with power cuts and so on. It's a really sort of a kind of shocking, shaking feeling that people have. After decades of success and improvement, when the U.K. was doing much better than most of Europe, suddenly to be thrown back, like some kind of Snakes and Ladders board, thrown back to a much less successful part of its past.

Now, I don't think all that is justified. I think there are enormous strengths in the country, and it can come out of this. But there is no question — you're asking about the mood. The mood is really pretty worried.