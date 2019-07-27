British privacy groups say facial recognition ripe for abuse

Hari Sreenivasan:

China's use of facial recognition to identify protesters in Hong Kong and as a police tool on the mainland is growing..

But it is by far not the only country. Companies and authorities are using it more often in the United States as well.

This week, three Democratic members of Congress introduced the "No Biometric Barriers act," which would ban facial recognition software in public housing.

San Francisco banned facial recognition technology use by the city police and other agencies this past may.

The British are also concerned and engaged in a similar debate. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports from South Wales.