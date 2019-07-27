Biometric data becomes new weapon in Hong Kong protests

Paul Mozur:

Exactly. Over the past few years in China we've seen this incredible billions of dollars spent on erecting probably the most sophisticated surveillance system in the world. And that's on top of huge Internet controls that prevent information from flowing around China.

And so the fear is that you know basically Hong Kong could start to become like China. That this sort of stern and aggressive tone that the police in Hong Kong are taking is starting to look a little bit like what happens in China where people are grabbed for their behaviors online, where people are arrested based on what they've said.

So there's real fear there and as this new technology comes in you know the next level, the idea that you know your face and your identity itself something you can't hide on the streets, could give you away is really palpable here.

And there was just a really stark symbol last week where in front of a Chinese government office in Hong Kong, protesters spray painted the lens of the CCTV cameras in front of the offices black and I felt that sort of stood for, that was a very meaningful moment because it showed that they're sort of rejecting that vision and that kind of idea of how technology should be used in the future and what we're seeing you know in general in China today as it's happening sort of constantly.