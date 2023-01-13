Brooks and Capehart on Biden’s handling of classified documents, George Santos scandals

Jonathan Capehart:

Worst political crisis.

Can we just put this into perspective, especially — I mean, we're talking about this as the worst political crisis because of his predecessor, former President Trump, and his classified documents problem, hundreds of classified documents at the highest classified markings. And we're talking about 20 documents, classified documents, from when Joe Biden was vice president of the United States.

This is apples and basketballs. I mean, these two — those two objects are spherical in nature, and that's all they have in common. And I think we need to — I know politics doesn't do nuance. And most people don't do nuance. But we have to do nuance in this case. This happens more frequently than we realize, or we even want to appreciate.

Plenty of national security lawyers and experts have gone on the record to say that this happens more often than not. The other thing — and the biggest difference here and why I downplayed this notion that this is a big political crisis for the president — and that is, the sitting president, his people found the documents, brought them — alerted the Archives. The Archives alerted the Justice Department.

They then go and do another search and bring forth more — more documents. They have been — they have been cooperating. They have been transparent, whereas, when we talk about the former president, the reason why we even know that there were all those documents there was because he kept defying the National Archives' requests to return the documents, and the DOJ, because Archives has been — had been in touch with the Archives, conducted a search.

People call it a raid. I keep my feet on the ground. It was a search. But the FBI just doesn't show up in search someone's home without cause. That is not what happened here. The former president stands accused of basically obstruction of justice. That is not what's happening here with President Biden.