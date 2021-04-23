Brooks and Capehart on Chauvin verdict, Biden climate plan and Capitol riot investigations

David Brooks:

Well, it's noble and it's the right policy. I'm not sure how realistic it is.

It's a policy that it's going to introduce a lot of electric vehicles, as we just saw. We're going to have a new power grid. If all these things go through, will we really cut emissions by 50 percent? Well, at the height of COVID, when we were totally shut down, we cut emissions by 21 percent. So, I'm not totally optimistic.

I think the experts that I have read said you have to do more. There has to be a price on carbon. You have to pretty much get rid of natural gas, evolve that out as existence, well as oil-burning cars. So, that's pretty radical stuff.

But that doesn't make the perfect the enemy of the good, or whatever the expression I'm searching for is. So, it's definitely a step in the right direction. I think the really hard thing is China. China's just still burning coal plants. They're still producing more energy. John Kerry, our envoy, wants to keep our climate change policy toward China — with China independent of all of our other policies with China.

As our relations get a lot rockier, as I imagine they will, I don't think that'll be possible. And so how will we create a — really a global accord, when we're really in some sort of cold war with China?