Extremism in the ranks: some at the January 6 Capitol riot were police, active military

Simon Ostrovsky:

According to the filings with the D.C. District Court, an NCIS agent's source said he's an avowed White Supremacist and Nazi sympathizer.

This video and others like it were taken down when Hale-Cusanelli was arrested for participating in the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

At the time of arrest, he was a member of the U.S. Army Reserve and a contractor at a Naval depot, where an affidavit says he had access to a variety of munitions and a security clearance at level "secret."

But according to Democratic Congresswoman Jackie Speier, he was far from the only alleged attacker to have a background in the uniformed services.