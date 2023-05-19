Brooks and Capehart on debt ceiling negotiations and Republicans joining the 2024 race

Geoff Bennett:

It's Friday. And that means it's time for the analysis of Brooks and Capehart.

That's New York Times columnist David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart, associate editor for The Washington Post.

It's good to see you both, as always.

And, look, here we are another Friday of late-breaking news, this time on the debt ceiling. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on FOX Business earlier this evening that House Republican negotiators will continue the talks with the White House. This was after those talks fell apart today.

The negotiators tasked by him to deal with the White House said that they were going to put those talks on hold because they weren't productive.

Jonathan, what's your read on what's happening here?