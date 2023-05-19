May 19, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, Congressional leaders hit pause on negotiations to raise the debt limit with time quickly running out to make a deal. President Biden says the U.S. will help train Ukrainians on F-16 fighter jets that allies plan to provide in the fight against Russia. Plus, Syria is welcomed back to an alliance of Arab nations after years of brutal war orchestrated by the Assad regime.

