Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Friday on the NewsHour, Congressional leaders hit pause on negotiations to raise the debt limit with time quickly running out to make a deal. President Biden says the U.S. will help train Ukrainians on F-16 fighter jets that allies plan to provide in the fight against Russia. Plus, Syria is welcomed back to an alliance of Arab nations after years of brutal war orchestrated by the Assad regime.
Support Provided By:
Learn more