Durham report criticizes FBI investigation into Trump campaign’s possible ties to Russia

William Brangham:

The long-awaited report by special counsel John Durham about the FBI's probe into the 2016 Trump campaign and its alleged ties to Russia was released publicly today.

Durham was appointed by former Trump Attorney General William Barr to look into what many on the right saw as a politically motivated investigation. While Durham's report offers no significant new evidence, it is deeply critical of the FBI.

Durham called their handling of parts of the investigation seriously deficient and wrote that investigators were too credible towards partisan actors, writing: "Senior FBI personnel displayed a serious lack of analytical rigor towards the information that they received."

Washington Post reporter Devlin Barrett has been following all this, and he joins me now.

Devlin, thank you so much for being here.

This is the culmination of four years of work by John Durham. What else does this report say?