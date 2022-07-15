Brooks and Capehart on Democrat’s climate agenda and Trump’s ties to extremism

Jonathan Capehart:

The short answer is yes.

As long as there's a 50/50 split in the Senate, and Joe Manchin is the deciding vote for everything, the answer to that question is yes. There is late-breaking news that the president has said — has taken the deal, said, look, we will do the narrow thing. Get it to my desk before you go on August recess. The American people can't wait.

So climate is going to have to wait.

But, in the long run, if climate — if we're going to do anything on climate, anything on criminal justice reform, anything on voting rights, anything to codify Roe, any of the other things that a majority — assault weapons ban, something on gun safety, things that the American people want, the only way those are going to happen is if the Democrats get two more seats in the Senate.

And that's why the president keeps hammering away: Give me two more seats. It's not just to codify Roe. It's to get his agenda through in the last half of his term.