Brooks and Capehart on gun violence and abortion access

David Brooks:

Yes.

I have spent the week researching the question, why is it that we seem to have an endless supply of young men who think it's heroic to shoot innocent people? And I learned several things. One is, a lot of us think it's mental health problems, but that's kind of misleading, because the vast majority of the young men who do this do not have mental health problems. It's their circumstances, not any illness.

They share frequently some abuse in their past. They often share the idea that they were invisible at school, no one knew them, they felt like they had no friends, extreme social isolation, extreme inwardness.

And then they go through a suicidal — and I'm struck by how the experts say this mass killing is in weird way akin to suicide. They want to end their lives, but they want to do it in a way that will get them recognized, known.

And then guns play a role in their psychology. I think the act of being photographed with guns, suddenly, they feel powerful, and they feel they have set a plan in motion. They tell themselves a heroic story about themselves. They're defending something.

But the most poignant thing I learned this week was from a very fine article by Tom Junod, the magazine writer, in "Esquire" from 2014.He interviewed a guy who was set out to kill on a mass scale and was caught. And, at the end — years later, he told Tom Junod: Even as I was doing it, I didn't want to do it. If somebody had just pulled me aside and said, you're accepted, you're accepted, I would have broken down and given it up.

And so, with these young shooters, they often put out a cry for help. But it's just the psychosis in our society that seems to produce a lot of these guys who commit these evil acts.