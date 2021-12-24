Brooks and Capehart on Democrats’ legislative setbacks, Biden’s pandemic response

Jonathan Capehart:

Well, judging by those two clips that you showed it, there seems to be, at a minimum, a disconnect when it comes to the messaging and who knew what when.

But, look, I mean, we were all taken by surprise by how quickly Omicron came on the scene. It came on so quickly that a lot of us, myself included, were mispronouncing it.

We were living through Delta and the highly transmissible nature of Delta of the Delta variant, when, suddenly, along comes Omicron. And it's even more virulent, more contagious than Delta, and swamping caseloads and things like that in ways that I think regular folks didn't anticipate, and, clearly, at least listening to the president, he didn't anticipate.

But Dr. Rochelle Walensky says that they did. Look, the thing that the administration has to get a handle on is making sure that, one, that they can keep — keep things open as much as possible without resorting to shutting things down, especially schools.

But, also, I think we all should pay attention to the fact that, yes, while cases of COVID are spiking beyond what we have seen in this pandemic so far, hospitalizations and deaths are not — are not spiking at similar levels.

And that is because, yes, we're seeing a lot of breakthrough infections among people who are vaccinated and boosted, but what we're learning is, those vaccinations are keeping the symptoms — quote, unquote — "mild," keeping people out of the hospital and keeping people from dying, which means that it is imperative that anyone who has not been vaccinated, not been boosted do so sooner, rather than later.