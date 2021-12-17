Brooks and Capehart on Trump’s ‘Big Lie,’ Meadows’ text messages, Biden domestic agenda

Jonathan Capehart:

It seems as though Mark Meadows was trying to have it both ways, trying to cooperate, but then, once his book earned the ire of the former president, tried to backtrack.

But, by the time, he backtracked he had handed over thousands of documents. And that's how we know about these text messages. That's how we know about the urgent pleas for help from members of Congress, from FOX News, personalities and so on.

These are all things that had been reported at the time. We knew. It's not like we are learning anything new. But what I caution people against is thinking, because this is — oh, we knew this already or this isn't anything new, to remember that to actually have a text message with a time stamp and a name attached to it in a legal proceeding is vital.

It is paramount. And it goes from being a story that's a — you know, an unnamed source to, no, this was a text message to Mark Meadows from fill in the blank member of Congress. We need help, and this — and it was sent at this time.

I think that this 1,000-piece crossword — 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle of the ocean that the January 6 Select Committee has been working on after the last two weeks, to me, it seems like we're at 980 of those pieces put in place. They know a whole lot more than we know. But what we found out last week, this particular — this week in particular, has been stunning and fascinating.