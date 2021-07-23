Brooks and Capehart on Jan. 6 committee, infrastructure, budget, vaccine hesitancy

Jonathan Capehart:

Well, I just want to push back on something David just said, that Speaker Pelosi wouldn't let Leader McCarthy pick his own people.

He picked five people, or he picked — he picked Republican members. Two of them, as you rightly said, were basically stink bombs in the process. But he was given the opportunity to choose people. He decided to throw a huge wrench in the process.

I think I have said it on this air. And I'm going to say it again. For Nancy Pelosi, for Speaker Pelosi, her faith in the Constitution is only second to her Catholic faith. She takes her role as a constitutional officer in the United States government extremely seriously.

So, for her, getting to the bottom of why Americans storm the U.S. Capitol to overturn a free and fair election, at the behest of the then sitting president of the United States, is something that is important to her. It is vital for the history of the country.

And so for Kevin McCarthy to do what he did, and then to blame her, blame her for — she's the reason why the Capitol Police weren't prepared, to me, listening to — listening to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had shades of — had flashbacks to Benghazi.

January 6 is the new Benghazi. Speaker Pelosi is the new Hillary Clinton. The Capitol — she didn't have the Capitol Police prepared enough is the Hillary Clinton gave a stand-down order. It is theatrics on the part of Kevin McCarthy. It is constitutional duty that Speaker Pelosi is trying to engage in.