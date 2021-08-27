Brooks and Capehart on Kabul attack, Jan. 6 investigation, voting rights

Jonathan Capehart:

Well, actually, if you look at this — that Morning Consult poll, yes, the numbers are way down from where they were in April.

But over the last nine days, that number has ticked up. It was at 38 percent when Morning Consult first started polling people right when the withdrawal was happening. And then it's ticked up 38, then to 45, and now this new poll that you're citing has it up to 47 percent.

Generally speaking, when Morning Consult asked the folks surveyed, do you support withdrawal, generally speaking, it's 50 percent. This 47 percent is, do you support withdrawal if it still means that the Taliban takes over?

That being said, as I said last week, and it still holds firm this week, President Biden is where the American people are. The American people for a very long time have wanted to get out of Afghanistan. They wanted to be done with the war. And a P poll that was released last week after we were on showed that 62 percent of the American people surveyed didn't think that the war in Afghanistan was — quote — "worth fighting."

So, the withdrawal hasn't gone very well. But withdrawing from a war that you weren't winning, that you lost, to expect it to go well, I think, is to be overly idealistic.

That's not to denigrate anything that has happened in Kabul, both to the 13 service members who've lost their lives, the Afghans who were caught in the blast, but the American people wanted out of this, and the president is listening to them.