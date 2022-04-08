Brooks and Capehart on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation, restrictive new abortion laws

Geoff Bennett:

Today, President Biden celebrated alongside Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who will make history when she becomes the first Black woman to take a seat on the nation's highest court later this year.

But, before she does, the Supreme Court seems poised to upend abortion rights, causing states to examine their own laws. And, in Ukraine, accusations of potential war crimes are raising questions about whether and how this country is morally obligated to intervene in war.

That brings us to the analysis of Brooks and Capehart. That's New York Times columnist David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart, associate editor for The Washington Post.

It's great to have the both of you with us on this Friday.

And, Jonathan, Judge Jackson, as I'm sure you saw today, she marked her historic confirmation to the Supreme Court with this moving speech from the White House, in which she celebrated the hope and promise of a nation. That was the phrase that she used, this hope and promise, where it was possible for her family to go from living under segregation to a Supreme Court appointment in one generation.

How did that moment strike you?