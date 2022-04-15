Brooks and Capehart on the global impact of war in Ukraine, historic inflation

Judy Woodruff:

This week, Russia's war on Ukraine continued to dominate the headlines and the attention of Ukraine's Western allies. Meanwhile, rising prices here in the U.S. raised questions about how much the Biden administration can ease the pain many Americans are feeling.

We turn now to the analysis of Brooks and Capehart. That is New York Times columnist David Brooks, and Jonathan Capehart, associate editor for The Washington Post.

So, very good to see both of you. Thank you for being here.

And we are back to talking about Ukraine.

I want to start with you, David. The misery continues. We heard it from David Beasley of the U.N. World Food Program just a few minutes ago. The people of Ukraine are suffering. And yet the Ukrainian resistance has forced the Russians to regroup. They have taken down a huge ship, part of the Russian navy.

What does this war look like to you right now?