Brooks and Capehart on the 2024 campaign as Republican candidates headline big GOP events

David Brooks

Jonathan Capehart

New York Times columnist David Brooks and Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart join Geoff Bennett to discuss the week in politics, including the 2024 presidential race heating up as several Republicans head to the NRA's annual convention and the Republican National Committee donor retreat and pressure mounts on Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein to step aside.

David Brooks

David Brooks became an Op-Ed columnist for The New York Times in September 2003. He has been a senior editor at The Weekly Standard, a contributing editor at Newsweek and the Atlantic Monthly, and he is currently a commentator on “The PBS Newshour.” He is the author of “Bobos In Paradise: The New Upper Class and How They Got There” and “On Paradise Drive: How We Live Now (And Always Have) in the Future Tense,” both published by Simon & Schuster.

Jonathan Capehart

Jonathan Capehart, Washington Post columnist

