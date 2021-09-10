Brooks and Capehart on the anniversary of 9/11, the politics of vaccinations

Jonathan Capehart:

Right. Right. I was working on his first of three mayoral campaigns in New York City, and it was primary day.

And I remember waking up. I lived in a high-rise, so I had a perfect view of the city. It was a crystal-clear day. I remember walking to the voting place, looking up at the sky and thinking, this is a spectacular day. And still to this day, that is — I'd never seen a day like that in New York City.

And all hell broke loose later, about 90 minutes later, later that morning. Lots of things changed that day. We were in the middle of a mayoral campaign. The campaign stopped.

At one point while we're watching the coverage on television, someone just asks out loud, has anyone heard from the mayor, meaning Rudy Giuliani at the time, who, on primary day, everyone in New York was looking forward to turning the page from Rudy Giuliani's mayoralty.

And the rest, we know, is history.

I think that, in these 20 years, just to add on to what David was just talking about, we have seen a lot of what I think of as one step — one giant step forward, and then two giant steps back. One giant step forward was the election of Barack Obama as president of the United States, first Black president.

But a huge step back was the election of Donald Trump as president. Another huge, huge step forward, the election of Joe Biden as president of the United States. Another huge step forward, marriage equality. But another huge step back, to my mind, one was the fact that, even though Donald Trump lost the election, he got 15 — 12 million more votes than he did in 2016. So it just highlights the divisions within the country.

And then the ultimate step back, January 6. My colleague Carlos Lozada said this morning on television that how ironic it is that, on September 11, there were reports that the plane that went down in Shanksville was headed to the Capitol, headed to crash into the Capitol. And yet, at almost 20 years later, the Capitol was ransacked by domestic terrorists who lay siege to the U.S. Capitol at a time when the members of — Congress was certifying the last election.

That was, to my mind, the ultimate step back. And to your point about the world turning away from democracy, we have that issue here at home right now.