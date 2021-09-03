Gerson and Capehart on Afghanistan exit, jobs report, Texas abortion ban

Jonathan Capehart:

Well, I will take that last question first. How long-lasting will this disapproval be?

And I don't think it will be long-lasting at all. I think it's possible — and it is possible — to disapprove of the way the United States withdrew from Afghanistan, while still supporting getting the troops out.

In the Washington — there's a Washington Post poll that is out that actually lays this out quite perfectly; 77 percent of those surveyed support withdrawal from Afghanistan. But when asked, do you approve of the way the withdrawal has — the president has handled the withdraw, only 26 percent said they approve. They support withdrawal, but they don't approve the president's handling of it, and 52 percent disapprove of the handling of it, but they support the withdrawal.

So that's why I say the president — this is a momentary blip for the president.

And one more thing, and I have mentioned this before, and the president mentioned in his speech this week, and I don't think people should forget this. Only 1 percent of the American people serves in the military, or in active service members are in the Reserves, in a country of 330-something million people.

And so to hear the chaplain talk about that solemn duty, it's not just the fact that he is helping loved ones grieve, but this is a special group of people who have given their lives to the country, 1 percent. We talk about the 1 percent in terms of wealth, but this is the truly heroic 1 percent of the country that is willing to put their lives on the line for this country.