Brooks and Capehart on the Capitol attack and Trump’s impeachment

Jonathan Capehart:

Well, where it leaves the Republican Party is destroyed

Yes, 138 House Republicans voted in — voted for the objection. But the key thing is, they voted for that objection after the Capitol was invaded by seditionists. And so that tells me a lot about those people who are sitting in the House.

And then there are the, I believe, it's eight senators who voted for the objections after what happened earlier that day on Wednesday. And Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley especially should be ashamed of what they did to that chamber and to — and to our democracy by doing what they're — doing what they did, and doing what they're doing.

So, when it comes to the Republican Party, they have a lot of soul-searching to do.

When it comes to President Biden, or now still president-elect Biden, regardless of what happened — let's say Wednesday had not happened — he still would be dealing with a 50/50 Senate, with his vice president, Kamala Harris, casting the tie breaking vote, the smallest majority, Democratic majority in the House in a very, very long time.

So, his governing ability was already going to be constrained. But if there's one possible silver lining that could come out of what happened on Wednesday, is that what happened on January 6 was so shocking to the conscience of more than a few Republicans on Capitol Hill, that it will shock them into getting back to work, because this nation has a lot of issues that need to be attended to, least among them — actually, top of mind, the coronavirus pandemic, as we keep breaking…