Brooks and Capehart on Trump emails to DOJ, Biden-Putin summit, Juneteenth

David Brooks:

Yes.

And this was a tension. We knew about this throughout the whole administration. You had Trump appointees who were relatively normal and knew how the game was supposed to be played, and then those who didn't and didn't respect the rules.

And so there was constant battle in department after department between people who just sort of, like, wanted government to be semi-normal and those who really did not. And that was fought out in the trenches in every agency every day.

I think my long-term worry is that, once norms get eroded, they tend not to come back. And so it used to be you didn't — if you left Congress, you didn't go immediately become a lobbyist. But once that became normal, then everybody did it. It used to be, you didn't — if you were a senator, you didn't abuse the filibuster, because you didn't want everybody to hate you. And once it became normal, everybody did it.

And so now, if we start abusing the federal agencies as if they're political PACs, then I'm not saying every administration will be like Trump. I don't think that will hopefully never happen again, but the norms will be eroded. And just in what seems the way we do government will get worse and worse and worse, unless somebody decides we're going to go exactly the opposite way, and we're going to reestablish the norms that we had 50 years ago.