Brooks and Capehart on upcoming Jan. 6 committee vote on urging charges against Trump

Jonathan Capehart:

Well, on the Republican side, it tells us that, even though Trump's standing within the party seems to be waning, it's not waning as much as a lot of people think.

The fact that 45 percent of Republicans would like for him to be the nominees says that he's still very strong and that Democrats should not underestimate — should not underestimate him, that he says he's running. He made an announcement. We haven't seen a lot of them on the campaign trail. Maybe he's holding — saving all the energy for 2023.

But we will see if Ron DeSantis, Governor DeSantis, jumps into the race, whether Governor Abbott of Texas, whether he jumps into the race, Governor Sununu in New Hampshire, whether he jumps into the race. And then we will really see how much staying power Donald Trump has.

As for President Biden, the fact that 35 percent of Democrats want him to run for reelection doesn't tell me a whole lot, because Democrats have been wringing their hands about President Biden since the man took the oath of office. And I just would like for all of them to chill out. He's just two years into the first term. Let the man do his job.

And when he does his job, as we have seen over this last year alone, the dude gets stuff done. So, stop the hand-wringing, let him do his job, and let him decide whether he's going to run for reelection, which I think he will.