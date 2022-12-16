Secret Service under scrutiny ahead January 6 committee’s final report

Editor’s Notes: The NewsHour reached out to the FBI and the Secret Service for comment on this report. Late today, the FBI responded: "Since January 2021, the FBI has responded to Congressional requests for documents, information, and testimony regarding January 6th. This includes multiple briefings by and interviews of senior FBI officials to the House Select Committee."

The Secret Service said that they provided more than one million pages of documents and transmissions and that the committee determines what to make public.

“What occurred at the Capitol on that day was a travest[y]. We have pledged our unwavering cooperation to all oversight efforts because ensuring an insurrection like that never takes place again speaks to the very reason why the Secret Service was created,” Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications for the Secret Service, said. “It is the committee’s decision which testimony to make public but we went when asked and provided everything that was asked of us with an unparalleled level of cooperation.”