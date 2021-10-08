Brooks and Tumulty on debt, social spending, Jan. 6 investigation, Supreme Court

Judy Woodruff:

It has been a whirlwind of a week here in Washington, with the U.S. Supreme Court kicking off its October session, a new report on election interference being issued by the Senate, and a temporary deal reached on the federal debt ceiling.

To help us make sense of it all, we are joined by Brooks and Tumulty. That is New York Times columnist David Brooks and Karen Tumulty, columnist for The Washington Post.

Very good to have you both with us. Jonathan Capehart is away tonight. Happy to see you both on this Friday night.

But let's talk first, David, about what they have done in the Congress, in the Senate. They have kicked the can down the road. Enough Republicans gave the Democrats the votes they needed to go ahead and move the debt ceiling decision to December. Is it going to be any easier then?