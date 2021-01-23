Building a new generation of civil rights lawyers

Janai Nelson:

So when we consider the amount of student debt that African-American students in particular hold, that was a significant reason for us to make this investment and think about how we can ensure that these students are not burdened or diverted from the path of civil rights work because of that debt.

Seventy-two percent of Black students take on student debt as compared to 56 percent of their white peers. And as many recent reports have shown, Black women bear a disproportionate burden of student debt. In fact, they bear the most burden of any other group in this country as it comes to student debt. So by investing in this new generation of civil rights lawyers who don't have to worry about that debt if they pursue a law school education, we are in many ways tackling at least part of the wealth gap and part of the gender gap as it comes to as it is as it pertains to wealth.