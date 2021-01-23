COVID-19 shutdowns bring new popularity to old winter pastime

Hari Sreenivasan:

After months of shutdowns and restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, some ski resorts are cautiously reopening in the U.S. and Europe. But not in France. Worried about outbreaks, french ski resorts can't use their chair lifts or open their chalets. But the shutdowns are spurring demand for a much slower snow sport: snowshoeing. And one French company is stepping up production to meet demand.

The ski lifts are shut down but there is plenty of snow, trails are open and thousands of people in France are willing to walk where they once flew downhill.