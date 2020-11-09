‘Busy’ Biden transition team starts work despite Trump’s refusal to concede

Lisa Desjardins:

First of all, Judy, they're very busy.

I think the word that I hear from all sources in and around the Biden campaign is, they are focused. They know there is a lot of work to be done.

But let's take apart sort of this transition, these issues we're having with the GSA administrator. The Biden campaign sent me a statement, the transition portion of the Biden campaign, that they look forward to the GSA administrator ascertaining that Mr. Biden and Kamala Harris won the election.

Now, behind the scenes, talking to multiple sources, they say, right now, they're not too worried about the GSA failing to release the money for the transition. They say they have been raising money for months. They have been planning for this for months. They have their transition teams ready to go, and they are deploying them.

One reason for that, Judy, is the law that describes and sort of projects how this transition should work was written by Ted Kaufman, who is one of the key advisers for now president-elect Biden, they know how this transition is supposed to work, and they have been ready for it.

Also, to add to reporting we have had in the past, the Biden campaign tells me they will have transition offices here in Wilmington, as we have reported, but also in Washington, D.C., and that the president-elect will be working in both places.

One more thing. As you heard in the piece, the president-elect is talking about the agenda, very focused on the coronavirus. And talking to sources today, they do say he does plan a national mask mandate, as he talked about on the campaign trail.

He can only directly affect federal areas like national parks, but they say he's going to be reaching out to governors, asking them to also mandate masks around the country.