Judy Woodruff:

So far, the fact that President Trump will not concede underscores his campaign's all-out legal effort to challenge the results.

But those efforts have had little traction in the courts so far.

We turn to Benjamin Ginsberg. His work as a Republican election lawyer spans decades, and includes work on the landmark Bush v. Gore dispute after the 2000 election.

Ben Ginsberg, thank you so much for joining us.

The president and the people around him are saying there was widespread fraud. They are saying this election was stolen. Is there evidence that you see to back that up?