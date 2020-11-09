Why it’s ‘critical’ for presidential transition to move forward

Judy Woodruff:

As we reported, this is a transition of power unlike any we have ever seen.

To help us understand what is happening, I'm joined by David Marchick. He's the director of the Center for Presidential Transition. It is a nonpartisan group that helps presidents and candidates prepare for the next administration.

Dave Marchick, thank you very much for joining us.

Again, how unusual is what is going on right now in terms of — compared with other transitions?