Buttigieg calls for accountability as Southwest cancellation ‘meltdown’ worsens

Judy Woodruff:

For more about what's happening and the federal response to these cancellations and delays, I'm joined by the U.S. secretary of transportation, Pete Buttigieg.

Mr. Secretary, thank you so much for joining us.

How much of what is going on with the airlines is due to their poor decisions and how much is due to the weather?

Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation: Well, we really see two different things going on.

One is a chain of events that was because of the weather. Everybody understands this was an extreme storm and it knocked the aviation system off balance. But we're seeing recovery in most of the system. As a matter of fact, but for one airline, the cancellation rate is down to about 5 percent and falling.

But that other airline, Southwest Airlines, is actually moving in the wrong direction. They have had a set of cascading effects. A majority of their flights are canceled. And it's led to catastrophic and unacceptable conditions, in terms of what's happening to passengers and what's happening to employees.

Ordinarily, I think that, sometimes, in the media, the word meltdown is used a little bit too often. Right now, I would say meltdown is the only word I can use to describe what is happening across Southwest Airlines' operations.