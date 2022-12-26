Brutal winter storm paralyzes parts of U.S. leaving dozens dead

Laura Barrón-López:

But, in Ohio, a deadly collision on the highway. Whiteout conditions caused a 46-car pileup that killed four people and left others injured.

Airlines have canceled more than 17,000 flights since last Wednesday and left many hoping for warmer days to come.

For more about the storm's toll in the situation the ground in Buffalo, I'm joined on the phone by Mayor Byron Brown. He has been visiting hospitals around the city this afternoon.

Mayor Brown, thank you much for joining us today.

Can you tell us what the situation is like on the ground, specifically in those hospitals that you have been visiting?

Byron Brown, Mayor of Buffalo, New York: The situation has improved a bit today, weather conditions milder than Saturday and Sunday, where we had extreme blizzard conditions.

Still snowing in Buffalo very lightly right now. We have made a lot of progress with plowing, to work with our power company to help National Grid restore power to homes, at one time over 20,000 without power. Now that is down to just over 8,000 without power. We continue to work very aggressively with National Grid to continue the power restoration process.

We have completed the process of rescuing stranded motorists, motorists that were stranded in their vehicles. We have also been plowing to assist emergency medical calls and fire calls. We are now continuing to plow mains to keep them open, so that there is hospital access.

And we're into the residential streets now. So, we have made significant progress today. Unfortunately, the death toll in the city of Buffalo has increased. And Buffalo police, based on 911 calls and other information, feel that that number will continue to rise.