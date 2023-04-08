California’s reservoirs refill after historic storms, but snowmelt poses risks

After a barrage of severe winter storms, 12 of California's 17 major reservoirs have been replenished — a silver lining for a state suffering from brutal drought. But officials also warn that when the enormous snowpack atop the Sierra Nevada starts to melt, the runoff could cause a new threat to those below. Los Angeles Times reporter Hayley Smith joins William Brangham to discuss.

