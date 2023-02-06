Calls for paid leave grow louder 30 years after passage of Family and Medical Leave Act

Laura Barrón-López
By —

Laura Barrón-López

By —

Mary Fecteau

Audio

The Family and Medical Leave Act was hailed as revolutionary for its time when President Clinton signed it into law in 1993. Workers were guaranteed job protection if they needed to take time off to care for themselves, a newborn baby or a sick family member. Laura Barrón-López spoke with Jocelyn Frye of the National Partnership for Women and Families about its impact and the challenges ahead.

Listen to this Segment

Laura Barrón-López
By —

Laura Barrón-López

Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.

By —

Mary Fecteau

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch