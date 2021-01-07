Lax security at the Capitol prompts widespread demand for answers

William Brangham:

Outnumbered members of the Capitol Police force were unable to contain them. In one stairwell, a single officer was left to try and fend off an oncoming crowd.

But elsewhere, streaming footage showed an officer seemingly taking a selfie with a rioter.

Then, with many lawmakers evacuated, the group roamed freely through the historic halls of Congress, the Rotunda, Statuary Hall, the Senate chamber. Photographers captured an intruder sitting at the desk of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The storming of the Capitol turned deadly when a Capitol Police officer shot a woman who was allegedly trying to enter the House chambers, where some U.S. representatives were still sheltering.

Eventually, the rioters began filing out of the Capitol Building, some walking past a man who appears to be a police officer who didn't arrest or even stop them. By about 6:00 p.m., officials declared the Capitol complex secure.

This incident has raised sharp questions from both sides of the aisle about what went wrong. How is it that the 2,000-member Capitol Police allowed such a dangerous breach at the heart of the federal government?

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called for a painstaking investigation and said: "Yesterday represented a massive failure of institutions, protocols, and planning that are supposed to protect the first branch of our federal government."

Representative Tim Ryan, Democrat from Ohio, chairs the subcommittee that funds and oversees the Capitol Police.