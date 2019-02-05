Can a State of the Union address ease tensions in Washington?

Michael Beschloss:

Well, oftentimes, they have made a pivot.

Bill Clinton, for instance, in 1996 was about to run for reelection, and two years earlier, he had lost Congress to the Republicans first time in 40 years. That was a very big event.

So he said, we remember it now, the era of big government is over. That worked for him, because people knew that for the years since the election, he had been moving steadily to the right or at least to the center. So, when he said those words, it had some meaning, helped to position him to run successfully for reelection.

And, also, I was so interested that Senator Perdue was talking about Newt Gingrich and Bill Clinton. That State of the Union set that up for Clinton and Gingrich by the summer of 1996 to do welfare reform together, to balance the budget. It really changed the political atmosphere.