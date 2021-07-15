Could the military child care system be a model for the nation?

Judy Woodruff:

Many families in the U.S. struggle to find affordable, quality child care. But there is one group that has access to what some say is the gold standard of child care for Americans. That is families in the military.

Tonight, special correspondent Cat Wise and producer Kate McMahon take a look at the military's child care system and why it seems to work so well.

It's part of our series Raising the Future: America's Child Care Dilemma.