Can an infusion of public R&D investment revitalize a lagging economy?

Judy Woodruff:

One of the major concerns about the American economy is whether there's enough real growth compared to the past, and whether that growth can be spread out more evenly to areas that need it.

Our economics correspondent, Paul Solman, has a look at a new call to spur that growth through major government investments in science and technology. The idea? Spread that investment, capital and potential jobs to cities in real need.

It's the focus of tonight's Making Sense report.