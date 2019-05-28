Can ‘cultural proficiency’ among teachers help close student achievement gap?

Judy Woodruff:

Racial disparity in academic achievement remains one of the leading problems in American education, both at the K-12 and the college level.

A number of studies show greater diversity in the teaching profession can address some of those concerns.

Hari Sreenivasan has a look at a teacher training program that is aiming to increase diversity in the classroom and improve results all the way through college.

It is the latest story in our special series on Rethinking College, and part of our regular education segment, Making the Grade.