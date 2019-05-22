Morehouse grads just got a stunning gift. What can help more students of color?

Judy Woodruff:

The growth in student debt for students now in college has finally started slowing down. But, for many, the burden remains high, since debt had been soaring for over two decades.

Roughly two in three seniors who graduate from public and private nonprofit colleges had an average debt of more than $28,000 in 2017. That compares with about $13,000 in 1996.

The challenges of all that debt were cast back into the national conversation this week by a surprising announcement.

It's all part of our special series Rethinking College.

And Amna Nawaz is here with more.

Hi.