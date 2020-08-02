Can Oregon’s timber Industry make a comeback?

Christopher Booker:

But there has been a major transition in where Oregon is getting its logs – a change that has deeply divided the state for decades. Nearly two-thirds of Oregon's forests are public. Controlled by either the federal government or Oregon, like this state forest. Just 20 miles from Coos Bay, the question for many in the timber industry is whether these trees in these public lands could be used to meet local demand for logs.

Between 1989 and 1995, timber harvests on federal land fell by 90 percent. That's in large part because of the northern spotted owl. it was listed as a threatened species in 1990 under the federal Endangered Species Act. And as a result of lawsuits and protests, large portions of its habitat in the Pacific Northwest became off limits for logging. Leaving the timber industry to look to private land.