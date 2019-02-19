Can partnership between U.S. and European allies survive Trump’s ‘tough love?’

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.:

Well, quite frankly, I think the members of Congress, both Democrats and Republicans, deserve a lot of credit in regards to getting tough on Russia.

It was the Congress that initiated the sanctions bill that the president signed, and it allowed us to take a very tough position against Russia's involvement in Ukraine, their meddling in our elections, their interference in European democracy, institutions, democratic institutions.

But it was a congressional initiative. It wasn't the president. When you look at North Korea, they don't see results. They see the president giving Kim Jong-un a platform. But, as we found out, there has really been no progress made to reduce or eliminate their nuclear weapon capacity.

So, I think they are just questioning whether the policies are the right policies for our security. They see the tariffs that were imposed against our friends under a national security waiver, and they wonder why you have to use national security against allies.

So I do think they question the policies. And I would admit that the way the president does business really gets under their skin. They don't — they like to think that, when you're a friend, you will be consulted before action is taken, and not treated the way the president has treated our allies.