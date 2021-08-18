Can qualified immunity and police accountability coexist? Two experts weigh in

Lisa Desjardins:

It's called qualified immunity a legal principle which can protect officers from lawsuits for what they do while on the job.

Police reform advocates have long wanted it to end, while others think it's an important protection for law enforcement. And dropping it from police reform talks makes it easier for conservatives, but possibly harder for progressives to get on board.

To help us understand the different sides of the debate, I'm joined by Joanna Schwartz, professor of law at UCLA and a leading expert on police misconduct litigation, and Lenny Kesten, a lawyer in Boston who has represented hundreds of police officers in civil rights cases.

To both of you, qualified immunity for police has been a major flash point in this discussion, but you both agree that it isn't granted by courts all that often.

Joanna, I want to ask you, then, what's the biggest issue with it? Why is it important?