Can tariffs and threats stem migration from Central America?

Kevin Sieff:

Because the Trump administration has been pressuring not just Mexico but also Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador to stop migration, there are other conversations happening with Mexico right now and that mostly is about the threat of tariffs. But they're also parallel conversations being had with the other, with the Central American countries.

So in Guatemala, what that has led to is disagreement with between D.H.S. and the government of Guatemala to allow dozens of D.H.S. agents to basically support, advise, train Guatemalan officials to stop migration, to secure the country's northern border. These are agents that would mostly be there in a sort of advisory role. They wouldn't be patrolling the border necessarily so it gives Guatemala the ability to say, listen, we are doing something, we are open to accepting your assistance.

But in terms of what kind of a practical difference it's going to make?

I mean I don't think we're going to suddenly see a huge shift in the migration trends from Guatemala because of this. I mean, just a few weeks ago, President Trump directed the end of U.S. aid to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, right. So for a very long time there was a consensus in the foreign policy establishment in the U.S. and pretty much everywhere in Latin America that U.S. assistance was something that could in the long run ultimately lead to a decrease in migration.

Instead the Trump administration's position has been, we're going to stop aid, we're going to increase tariffs as punishment. I mean most people who study migration, most economists would tell you that probably is going to have the opposite impact on migration as the intended one. But we'll see.