Can teaching civics in schools help break down barriers in American society?

Judy Woodruff:

Fierce divisions seem to drive a wedge into so much of American life at this moment and how we view government.

Now a prominent team of educators says one part of the solution likely starts with what's being taught in our schools. They're out with a new plan that calls for revamping history and civics classes in schools. This approach, they say, can be both patriotic and reckon with difficult legacies.

Harvard Professor Danielle Allen is a principal investigator for the group Educating For American Democracy.

Danielle Allen, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

So, tell us how this group came together, and what is the problem you're trying to fix?