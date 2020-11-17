Can the Boy Scouts survive a flood of sexual abuse claims?

John Yang:

Judy, more than 95,000 people have come forward with sex abuse claims against the Boy Scouts. Experts say that's more than the number of accusations against the Catholic Church in the United States.

The oldest in the Boy Scouts case is 93 years old. The youngest is 8.

For some, even the process of filling out the claims form was traumatic.

Gill Gayle, who is 58 and works in the movie industry, was abused by two separate Scoutmasters in the 1970s.