Can U.S. transit workers be kept safe on crowded buses and trains?

Sarah Feinberg:

Yes, thank you for having me.

So, look, it is — this has been unprecedented for the city of New York, for the state of New York. But this has also been an unprecedented crisis for New York City Transit.

So, New York City Transit is made up of 53,000 men and women who show up every day to operate buses and to operate trains and to get people safely from one place to the other.

So, reassurances that I can give is that we are doing everything we can possibly do to keep people as safe and healthy as we as we can. So, we are distributing massive amounts of personal protective equipment, gloves, masks, suits, face shields, hand sanitizer.

We are cleaning and disinfecting our stations and our trains and our rail cars, you know, sometimes two, four, six, seven times a day. We are testing new cleaning solutions, new cleaning tools, so that we make sure we're using the best products.

So I can give people assurances on all those fronts. You know, I can't give them assurances and promise that their federal government will step up. I can't promise them that the guidance that we will get from the CDC will be perfect.

You know, at the beginning of this pandemic, for weeks, the CDC told us not to distribute masks, because, you know, they were only for sick people and that they wouldn't help the healthy.

Well, we eventually decided to go out on our own and distribute masks anyway. So, I can reassure people that I will continue to do everything I can possibly do to keep them safe. And I can tell them that I hope that I will have federal partners that will do the same.